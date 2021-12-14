Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty Lead Golden Knights Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty have both been excellent this season.

The Boston Bruins welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden on Tuesday night in a major matchup between two of the best teams in the NHL.

Stone and Pacioretty are both riding eight-game scoring streaks and have a chance to tie the Golden Knight’s franchise record of longest scoring streaks in their matchup with the Bruins.

