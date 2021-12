NESN Logo Sign In

Not every night is a winner for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins were not able to get anything going from the start as the Vegas Golden Knights scored three goals in the first period to win 4-1.

Matt Grzelcyk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was not able to record a point in his 21:04 time on ice.

