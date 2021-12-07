Matthew Judon Offers Unfiltered Thoughts On Analyst’s ‘Target’ Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

Few sports takes this year have aged worse than the one Pro Football Focus writer George Chahrouri delivered after the New England Patriots went on a wild free agency spending spree.

“The Patriots had all this cap space and instead of going and buying nice things, they went to Target,” he said in March.

With linebacker Matthew Judon and receiver Kendrick Bourne leading the way, Bill Belichick and New England currently appear justified in dishing out all that dough. Both players recently used Twitter to have a bit of fun at Chahrouri’s expense.

But Judon this week went more in-depth while talking with PFF’s Doug Kyed.

“I really thought Target was like an OK place to shop,” Judon told Kyed. “My wife and kids love Target. So, you really gonna have to ask (George) what’s up with Target, and then ask him who he got from Target. He put out, like, a very generic tweet, and I feel like for somebody of coach Belichick’s stature and what he’s done over the years, for him to question who he was going after and who he wanted, that was kind of silly on his behalf.

“But, like I said, we’re a team and we’re in this thing as a team but we are who we are. So, if we’re at Target, you can get the same TVs that you get at Target from Best Buy, Sam’s Club or anywhere you wanna go. So, I’m just happy that all my teammates … everybody that came in with me, I’m glad we were at Target. We’re having fun in our locker room, and we gotta continue to work and we’re gonna continue to press forward. So, I appreciate (George).”

Patriots OLB Matt Judon is in the midst of a career year, but he keeps crediting his teammates with his big plays.



My latest for @PFF on Judon?s historic sack season and New England?s marriage of coverage and pass rush: https://t.co/MhlZTBd8E5 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 6, 2021

Judon has been excellent this season for the Patriots, racking up a team-high — and career-high — 11 1/2 sacks through 12 games. The former Baltimore Raven has played his way into NFL Defensive Player of the Year consideration.