It Sure Sounds Like Matthew Judon Is Up To Something With Slime Bucket

'I have no idea what you're talking about'

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon might be planning something.

In case you missed it, Judon on Wednesday received a slime bucket after an interview with Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime” program. The New England Patriots linebacker openly wondered whether he would slime someone — players or otherwise — during press conferences.

Well, Judon was asked about it while speaking with reporters Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

“What slime bucket?” he said in a very coy fashion. “I don’t have any slime, guys.”

When asked whether any Patriots players could be slimed in the near future, Judon added: “I got no clue what you’re talking about.”

Again, the slime bucket most definitely is real — there’s video evidence. What Judon elects to do with it remains to be seen.

That said, it’s probably a good idea for everyone at One Patriot Place to keep their head on a swivel in the coming days.

More Football:

Matthew Judon Has Message For NFL Teams After Wild Christian Barmore Play
New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Previous Article

Bart Scott Suggests What Could Be Difference In Patriots-Bills Game
Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard
Next Article

Are Patriots AFC’s Best Team? Making Case For, Against Each Contender

Picked For You

Related