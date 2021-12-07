Matthew Judon Update: Patriots Star Confirms He’s OK After Brief Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans may have suffered a small scare late in the fourth quarter as star defender Matthew Judon left the field with New England’s defense doing everything it could to keep the Buffalo Bills out of the end zone, and in turn, pull out a Week 13 win.

Well, the Patriots were able to do just that — a 14-10 victory in Buffalo — and Judon, who came back in the game, said he is doing OK.

“Yeah, how I came down his helmet was just in my rib. Lost my breath a little bit,” Judon said on ESPN’s postgame coverage. “I tried to get up, get back to the line of scrimmage, but I really couldn’t breathe. But I’m OK. I’m OK.”

Judon and the rest of his teammates — including injured running back Damien Harris — now have a week to recover with New England’s Week 14 bye.

Judon, who had one sack Monday to get to 12.5 on the season, was thrilled by the overall effort. The Patriots locked when it mattered most as Buffalo’s offense went 1-for-4 in the red zone.

“We knew coming in here playing, it’s a tough atmosphere and environment. And when you add the wind and the weather, you know we’re just happy we got the W, came out of here,” Judon said on ESPN. “That’s a really good football team. We got to play him again. So, we just got to continue to be focused and stay mentally prepared.”

The Patriots improved to 9-4 with the win, and maintain both the No. 1 seed in the AFC and lead the AFC East.