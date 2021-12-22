Matthew Judon Wants Patriots To Follow Three Steps Amid COVID Surge

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the NFL, Matthew Judon wants his New England Patriots teammates to keep three goals in mind.

The veteran outside linebacker laid those out Wednesday while speaking with reporters at Gillette Stadium.

“Protect yourself, mainly,” Judon said from behind a mask. “Then protect your family second, and then try to protect our family as the Patriots third. As a person, you don’t want COVID because nobody wants it, and then you don’t want to take it home to your family and you don’t want to bring it into the building.”

The Patriots’ roster has not been decimated by COVID positives the way several other teams’ have, but the Omicron variant has caused issues inside Gillette Stadium. On Monday, New England placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including Kendrick Bourne, one of its top receivers.

Players in Foxboro also have had to operate amid heightened COVID restrictions, as the NFL recently reimplemented most of its 2020 protocols — mandated mask-wearing, no indoor meetings, etc. — in reaction to this latest spike. The league also altered its return-to-play guidelines to allow the dozens of vaccinated, asymptomatic players who are testing positive to return more quickly.

This atmosphere, coupled with the constant threat of more positive tests, takes a mental toll on players, Judon said.

“It’s hard,” he said. “You can have it, you can be asymptomatic, you can have symptoms. It’s hard. You kind of don’t know when you get it. You get the test, and you might have had it for three days. You don’t know who you were around. That’s why we’ve got the (proximity) trackers.