NBA Exec Issues Reality Check About Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics are at a franchise impasse, one that very well might lead to them making huge moves at some point, such as trading Jaylen Brown.

But one rival executive is putting those murmurs into proper perspective.

The Celtics for years now have shown an inability to reach their potential. They have two great young players in Brown and Jayson Tatum, but if the Celtics ever were to pull off a huge trade, it would sooner involve Brown than Tatum.

For that reason, there is increased chatter about the Celtics parting ways with Brown. But as a rival executive told SB Nation’s Keith Smith, there’s something fairly important to keep in mind when reading those rumors.

“Have you noticed those quotes are always from another team?” the executive told Smith. “That tells me a lot of people want to trade for him, but Boston has no desire to trade him.”

Certainly a fair point.

Ultimately, the Celtics would prefer to keep Brown in the fold. But if they continue to be a middling, underperforming team, then there might not be any choice but to make a drastic move. Trading Tatum or Brown sounds like it could net Boston a massive trade return.