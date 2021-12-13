NBA Legend John Stockton Applauds Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving has a prominent supporter in the basketball community.

NBA legend John Stockton expressed his support for the Brooklyn Nets point guard’s stance against taking a COVID-19 vaccine last week during his appearance on the DNP-CD Sports podcast. Irving hasn’t played for the Nets this season because he is unvaccinated, running counter to New York’s prohibition against such people participating in indoor sporting events. Stockton, the NBA’s record holder for career assists and staunch anti-vaxxer, is “proud of Irving” for risking his livelihood to oppose vaccine mandates.

“You have a lot of supporters Kyrie,” Stockton said, per the Daily News’ Stefan Bondy. “Not all them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you. They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be that bold for what you feel is right.”

Although Irving is eligible to play in road games, the Nets have decided not to field him until he’s fully available.

Stockton joins Floyd Mayweather among prominent figures in the sports world who are supporting his stance.

Nevertheless, Irving’s refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine has put him at odds with his team and reportedly increased the chances Brooklyn will try to trade him in the not-too-distant future.