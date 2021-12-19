NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Planning To Sign Luke Kornet Off Maine Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Luke Kornet apparently is the answer to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ COVID-19 problem.

The Cavaliers have seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and reportedly plan to sign Kornet — who has spent the season in the G League with the Maine Celtics — to a 10-day deal under the league’s hardship exemption, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kornet was acquired by the Celtics from the Chicago Bulls ahead of last season’s trade deadline. After hitting free agency in the offseason, he re-signed with the team on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Through 10 games for the Maine Celtics, he has averaged 27.4 minutes on the floor with 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The 26-year-old appeared in 18 games for the Celtics last season.