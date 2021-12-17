NBA Rumors: Celtics Looking To Add Third Star Beside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

Trade rumors are heating up in the NBA, and Jaylen Brown has been involved in quite a few of them.

The Celtics have done their best to shut those down, though, with Brad Stevens saying he even felt compelled to go up to Brown personally and tell him he’s not going anywhere.

It looks like executives around the league may have gotten the message. A report from Matt Moore of Action Network on Thursday said that rather than move Brown, the Celtics actually are trying to bring in another piece to support him and Jayson Tatum.

“There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is ‘working,’ leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved,” Moore wrote. “Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”

The anonymous sources quoted in the report make the point that any trade involving Jaylen Brown probably wouldn’t net a positive for the Celtics, considering he’s outplayed the value of his contract extension with jumps he’s made in his game.

Boston was rumored to be in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers recently, but talks around Ben Simmons apparently ended after Brown’s name was brought up, backing up Moore’s report.