NBA Rumors: Mavericks Planning To Sign Ex-Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas

It appears Isaiah Thomas impressed during his short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers and earned himself an NBA deal.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign Thomas and the guard is expected to join the team when it takes on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Terms of Thomas’ deal are unclear.

Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers after COVID-19 caused them to be shorthanded. He received a standing ovation in his first game with LA and dropped a team-high 19 points off the bench.

The Lakers decided not to sign him to another contract, but it looks like it all worked out in the end for the former Boston Celtics All-Star.