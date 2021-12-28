NFL Alters COVID-19 Protocols; Cuts Standard Isolation Time For Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Those representing the National Football League and NFL Players’ Association came to an agreement Tuesday to modify the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

In accordance with new CDC guidelines, the NFL has reduced the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That period, previously 10 days, now has been reduced to five days regardless of vaccination status.

It comes during a period in which all sports leagues, including the NFL, are seeing a spike in COVID cases, and thus the status of an extensive number of players has been left in question. These guidelines make it easier for players to return to the field without missing time.

The New England Patriots reportedly placed three players — Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche and Brandon King — on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday. The Indianapolis Colts also placed quarterback Carson Wentz, who previously confirmed his unvaccinated status, on the list Tuesday. Unvaccinated players, specifically, were greatly helped by the change in protocols.

These new guidelines make it so all of those players, if they remain asymptomatic, still will be able to play in Week 17.