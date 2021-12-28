NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Are ‘Pretender’ For This Main Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Spears believes one key factor is holding the New England Patriots back from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Spears is relatively high on the Patriots, who have the benefit of being led by arguably the greatest coach in football history, Bill Belichick. But their offense is led by a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, whom the NFL defensive lineman-turned-analyst believes isn’t ready for the postseason stage.

“It really boils down to this: They’re a good football team. The argument is not New England is not a good football team,” Spears said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “They’re a good football team and we think their level is even higher because Bill Belichick is their coach. It’s one damn thing you can’t run from, though. Your quarterback gotta make plays in the playoffs. I believe if you’re going to win football games consistently, you better be able to run the football. The New England Patriots can run the football. They can do that. But in the playoffs, those game plans change and other teams force you to change those game plans.

“We look at the Super Bowl a few years ago with San Francisco and Kansas City. Jimmy G was going to be asked to make some throws in that game. That’s what it forces you to do. Like, it’s never a case where you got a team that’s going to go in the playoffs and say, ‘Yup, we’re about to run it down they throat and we’re gonna win the Super Bowl that way.’ It does not happen that way. If the Tennessee Titans ain’t won the Super Bowl with that running back, ain’t nobody doing it.

“You’re gonna need your quarterback to play at a high level at some point during the season. Josh Allen can do that, I believe Patrick Mahomes can do that. On the other side, I think Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and Dak Prescott can do that. All of the teams that I’m talking about — contenders. Legit contenders. It will come to a point where Mac Jones will have to win the game for the New England Patriots and I don’t think he’s ready just yet in a playoff atmosphere.”

New England’s latest outings suggest Spears is right. Jones did not play well in either of the Patriots’ last two losses, which significantly set them back in the AFC playoff picture. New England’s struggling defense didn’t do the club any favors, but Jones and Co. not showing up for a pair of high-stakes contests was concerning, as well.

Jones won’t be able to convincingly prove Spears and his other doubters wrong this weekend. Yes, a playoff spot is up for grabs, but the Patriots will be hosting one of the worst teams in football in the Jacksonville Jaguars.