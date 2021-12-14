NFL Sees COVID-Positive Cases Jump Dramatically Before Week 15

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a tough day in the NFL on Monday.

The league had its worst day of COVID-19 positive cases since the pandemic began as 37 players tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Today was the NFL?s highest number of player positives since Covid began. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

To put the high number of positive cases into perspective, during a two-week stretch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 the league recorded 81 positive tests. At the time, that. was the most for a two-week span and the NFL had about half that Monday alone — including New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene.

It’s definitely not a trend the league wants to continue, but should be monitored moving forward.