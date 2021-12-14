NFL Sees COVID-Positive Cases Jump Dramatically Before Week 15

It was a tough day in the NFL on Monday.
The league had its worst day of COVID-19 positive cases since the pandemic began as 37 players tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
To put the high number of positive cases into perspective, during a two-week stretch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 the league recorded 81 positive tests. At the time, that. was the most for a two-week span and the NFL had about half that Monday alone — including New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene.
It’s definitely not a trend the league wants to continue, but should be monitored moving forward.