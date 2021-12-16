NFL, NBA Look To Modify COVID-19 Protocols Amid Outbreaks

NESN Logo Sign In

Anyone else feeling some déjà vu this week?

COVID-19 outbreaks have been common across all of North America’s professional sports leagues, and both the NFL and NBA appear to be ready to implement some new protocols.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday that the NBA and its players association are discussing modifying protocols, already agreeing to resume testing of vaccinated players without booster shots on game days before dozens of players across the league entered protocols or tested positive.

Like with the NFL, who saw 98 players enter protocols this week alone, many of the NBA’s cases are asymptomatic.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, on Wednesday spoke to the Omicron variant that seemingly is mild, but more contagious. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the league could implement stricter protocols when it comes to masks, meeting and meal time at the facilities — where the NFL believes most of the transmission takes place.

Expect similar updates from the NHL, also experiencing major outbreaks across the league. So far, two Chicago Bulls games had to be postponed with 10 players in health and safety protocols.

Who knows if that will be the end of it?