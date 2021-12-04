NFL Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger Believes It’s His Last Season With Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

Steelers longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly is of the mindset this will be his last season in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger, 39, has privately told former teammates and some people within the Steelers organization that he expects the 2021 campaign to be his final one playing quarterback in Pittsburgh, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Roethlisberger currently is in his 18th season with the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. And, while the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has given Pittsburgh a lot to celebrate on the field, he certainly has shown signs of regression in recent seasons.

Roethlisberger has completed just 64.6% of passes this season for the Steelers. He has 14 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games with just one game of 300 or more yards passing. His lack of mobility in pocket also has impacted the productivity of the Steelers offense, depicted as Pittsburgh has ranked 22nd or worse in total yards in each of the last three seasons.