NFL Rumors: Shorthanded Saints Asked Philip Rivers About Return

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback situation is not ideal, to say the least.

New Orleans’ QB room has taken a major hit this season due to injuries and COVID-19. Sean Payton’s team now will be down to its fourth-stringer when it takes on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

Rookie Ian Book is set to start for New Orleans as both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are out Monday due to COVID-19 and Jameis Winston continues to recover from his season-ending knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. The Saints reportedly have been doing their due diligence to bring in a little help and even called New Orleans legend Drew Brees about a possible return, but he wasn’t interested.

Brees reportedly isn’t the only retired QB who the Saints reached out to. They even contacted former Chargers great Philip Rivers but he, too declined, according to New Orleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

Saints called on Philip Rivers this week as well as Brees. Rivers ultimately decided to spend Christmas with his family. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 25, 2021

Rivers suited up for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 in his lone season away from the Chargers and was impressive throwing for 4,169 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.