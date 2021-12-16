Urban Meyer Fiasco Comes To End As Jaguars Coach Fired After 13 Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville has come to an end as the Jaguars fired the first-year NFL head coach, as confirmed by owner Shad Khan early Thursday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported the news.

Khan made the decision hours after Josh Lambo, a former Jaguars kicker, told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him during a practice in August. It served as the latest asinine misstep by Meyer in a tenure, that while brief, was filled with them.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Khan wrote, per Rapoport. “I informed Urban of the change this evening.”

Meyer’s perhaps most notable error came in September when he opted to not to travel back to Jacksonville from Cincinnati with his team. Instead, the next night, Meyer was captured in a video at his own bar in Central Ohio while a woman, who was not his wife, was dancing on him.

Controversy, though, continued to follow Meyer and last week a NFL Network report shed light on trouble inside the organization. The report referenced how Meyer had called his assistant coaches “losers,” forcing them to defend their resumes all while he got in an argument with one of the team’s receivers, Marvin Jones. Meyer denied all events.