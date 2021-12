NESN Logo Sign In

National Football League fans, players and media members were left mourning Tuesday night after the news of the death of legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden.

Madden died at the age of 85, according to a memo sent out by the NFL.

Many took to Twitter to share their reactions:

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden.



RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

Rest in heaven John Madden!! True definition of legendary!! Thanks for all you did for the game I love with all my heart!! And you are a big reason for that!! — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend and Hall of Famer John Madden pic.twitter.com/kU05xxrk56 — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) December 29, 2021

John Madden was one of the most remarkable people in the history of football. A head coach at 32, a Super Bowl champion by 40, then building one of the best broadcasting careers ever two years after that. A legendary career and life. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 29, 2021

big part of why everyone my age thinks every football color commentator is wack is because we grew up with john madden. man set an unreachable standard. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 29, 2021

John Madden was as instrumental to the growth of pro football the last half century as absolutely anyone. His love for the game was infectious, his commentary insightful, his personality larger than life. And he was a hell of a coach. RIP Coach, thanks for a lifetime of Sundays. pic.twitter.com/Elq2lQJA2z — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 29, 2021

John Madden was one of the most important figures in the history of sports broadcasting. And in his own way, one of the most profound… https://t.co/UNOWwADxR7 — J.A. Adande (@jadande) December 29, 2021

Few people in NFL history have had a bigger impact on the game that John Madden. A legend in every sense of the word. https://t.co/LkohRooXhi — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 29, 2021

John Madden passed away this morning, per the NFL.



An absolute legend. Hard to imagine anyone having a bigger, more wide-ranging impact on football. He was 85. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 29, 2021

Madden was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

ADINJECT1