NFL Rumors: League, NFLPA Disagree About Testing Asymptomatic Players

The Cleveland Brown’s Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders was postponed Friday amid a schedule shake up that saw three games moved.

But before it got to that point, the Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak saw at least 16 players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the NFL reportedly instructed Cleveland to pause the testing of asymptomatic players unless it was voluntary, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

They were among “at least” two teams in enhanced protocols to receive that same direction from the league, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. However, the NFL Players Association stepped in to uphold the rules of the NFL’s updated health and safety protocols — modified Thursday to include daily testing of all players regardless of vaccination status.

Both Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett on Thursday criticized the NFL for not making up its mind and the lack of testing all year for vaccinated players, respectively. NFLPA president JC Tretter, also Cleveland’s starting center, specifically objected to the NFL’s plan to not test vaccinated, asymptomatic players.

In the last five days, 151 NFL players (about 6% of the league) had tested positive for COVID-19, with Dr. Allen Sills saying a significant amount is asymptomatic. In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its coronavirus testing guidelines, excluding necessity for those who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.

Furthermore, a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Friday said the NFLPA has “received feedback that a majority of players want to eliminate COVID protocols altogether,” putting an end to testing and quarantines entirely.

Pelissero added that sentiment is not shared by NFLPA leadership.