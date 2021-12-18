NHL Announces New Enhanced COVID-19 Protocols Amid Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL has put enhanced protocols in place after the league saw an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Many teams are dealing with positive tests which has forced the NHL to postpone games and shut down some of its teams until after Christmas.

Masks now must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, inside club facilities and while traveling. There will be daily testing and meetings will be held virtually. No team holiday parties will be held, either.

The hope is that these protocols will help slow the spread.

Ontario already has reduced capacity to 50% at its venues, while the Bell Centre in Montreal did not allow fans to attend Thursday’s game.