NHL, NHLPA Give Update On Season, Olympics Amid COVID-19 Spike

The NHL season will play on, albeit with some adjustments.

There has been a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to the postponements of many games — including four Boston Bruins contests.

That led to the NHL and NHLPA to get together, and the determination, for now, is that the season will play on.

“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season schedule,” a joint statement said. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among Players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness. Therefore, the NHLPA?s and NHL?s medical experts have determined that, with virtually all Players and Club hockey staff fully vaccinated, the need to temporarily shut down individual teams should continue to be made on a case-by-case basis.

“The effects of recently introduced enhanced prevention and detection measures will be evaluated daily. The NHL and NHLPA, along with their medical experts, will be monitoring not only the number and pattern of positive COVID results, but also the depth of Club line-ups so as to ensure both the health and safety of the Players and the integrity of League competition.”

That said, there will be no cross-border games between Monday and Thursday, leading to the postponment of nine games in that stretch.

There’s also the concern surrounding the Olympics, as a number of players have expressed skepticism about going due to some of the COVID-19 protocols.