Nick Wright ‘Really Irritated’ By Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Question

Are the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a Super Bowl LVI collision course?

Nick Wright doesn’t think so.

In fact, the FS1 pundit tweeted Tuesday he’s “really irritated” by the question, which, if nothing else, seems like a reasonable inquiry based on where the Pats and Bucs stand in the AFC and NFC, respectively.

This question really irritated me this morning. https://t.co/BJIpC2ozNf — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 30, 2021

So, what has Wright so hot under the collar?

Well, he’s not completely sold on the Buccaneers despite them being defending champions with Tom Brady at the helm. And he’s definitely not sold on the Patriots, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“What has happened to this once-proud television show? I’m despondent right now,” Wright said Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Look at the graphic in the bottom corner of the screen: ‘NFL’s best.’ Best what? Are the Bucs the best at literally anything in the league? Maybe run defense?