No Need To Worry About Patrice Bergeron Not Practicing Wednesday

Patrice Bergeron did not practice when the Bruins took the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, but there is no need to worry.
Boston’s captain was given a maintenance day, assistant coach Joe Sacco told reporters after the session. Bergeron, 36, took a cross-check and a puck off the leg in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.
Naturally, fans were worried about Bergeron’s absence, given head coach Bruce Cassidy is in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, an outbreak in Providence is getting worse by the day and the Bruins already are shorthanded due to injuries and a Brad Marchand suspension.
Mix all of that in with Jake DeBrusk’s trade request, and any sort of Bergeron injury would be the worst-case scenario for the Bruins.
Sacco also noted that Bergeron is expected to play Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.
Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 7.