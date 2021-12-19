Panthers Players Forced To Try Kicking, And It Was Predictably Disastrous

NESN Logo Sign In

The Carolina Panthers’ special teams situation might be a bit of a mess Sunday.

During warmups Sunday morning, kicker Zane Gonzalez hurt himself and had to be helped off the field. Since the game was on the road in Buffalo, it appeared the Panthers had no backup plans other than punter Lachlan Edwards.

Of course, if Edwards gets hurt, then the Panthers really are hosed. So, in an effort to figure out what to do, the Panthers had a variety of players — including backup quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra — take a crack at onside kicks and field goals.

It was the disaster you’d expect.

Update: Panthers K Zane Gonzalez suffered an injury during pregame warm ups and is now OUT.



Our crew breaks down how Carolina will handle the kicking situation in today's game. pic.twitter.com/rqC3hZ6j3e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021

As long as Edwards is healthy, that’s what matters. He can take kickoffs, and if the Panthers don’t want him kicking field goals and extra points, then they can just take their chances on fourth down and go for two if they eventually score touchdowns. If they lose him for any reason though, look out.