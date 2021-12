NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday didn’t start off any better for the Bruins than Tuesday did.

Boston announced it placed Patrice Bergeron in COVID-19 protocol ahead of practice at Warrior Ice Arena. He joins Brad Marchand and Craig Smith, who were placed in the NHL’s protocol Tuesday.

Bergeron played in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden, while Marchand practiced before receiving his positive result.

The Bruins are set to head to New York to face the Islanders on Thursday night.