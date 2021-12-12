Patrice Bergeron Remains Among Elite In Faceoffs As Bruins Face Flames

Patrice Bergeron continues to be one of the best in terms of faceoffs in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins are preparing to play the Calgary Flames on Saturday night and will have one of the best centers in hockey leading the way via their captain.

Bergeron currently leads the NHL in faceoff percentage at 62.9 percent. The Black and Gold are used to his dominance in the circle but he continues to be the best in hockey.

For more on Bergeron’s impressive dominance, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

