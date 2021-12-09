Patrice Bergeron Scores Lone Goal For Bruins In Loss Against Canucks

Patrice Bergeron was able to help the Boston Bruins get a point Wednesday night.

The Boston Bruins were down a goal heading into the third period against the Vancouver Canucks. The Black and Gold managed to tie the game with a five-on-three power-play goal.

It was the captain who recorded the tally as Bergeron tipped home a David Pastrnak shot to tie the game. Boston ultimately lost in a shootout 2-1.

