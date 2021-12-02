Patriots-Bills Forecast Calls For Nasty Weather Monday Night In Buffalo

NESN Logo Sign In

Much was made last week about New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones playing in cold weather for the first time in his career.

Jones and the Patriots likely will see even less favorable weather conditions this week.

The early Weather.com forecast for Monday night’s game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium calls for a low temperature of 26 degrees with 20-mph winds and a 30% chance of snow. The Orchard Park, N.Y., area also is expected to be pounded by rain, snow and wind earlier in the day.

Good, old-fashioned December football weather.

Some nasty weather in the forecast for Monday night in Buffalo. Cold, wet, windy, snowy. pic.twitter.com/4heO0fedKz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 2, 2021

The Patriots handled the Tennessee Titans 36-13 last Sunday amid temperatures in the 30s and occasional snow flurries at Gillette Stadium, and Jones threw for a career-high 310 yards in the win. The Jacksonville, Fla., native and Alabama product did have some notable missed throws in that game, though, raising questions about whether the unfamiliar conditions affected him.

New England’s offense, which boasts a powerful ground game and relies mostly on short and intermediate throws than downfield bombs, is built to succeed in poor weather, but it’ll face a difficult test against a Bills defense that ranks at or near the top of the NFL in nearly every category.