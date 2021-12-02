There’s Much At Stake For Patriots In Bills Matchup, But It’s Not Do-Or-Die

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills might be the biggest game for the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era.

There’s a lot at stake for Bill Belichick’s team, which has won six in a row and currently sits atop the AFC East standings. However, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if New England leaves Highmark Stadium with a loss.

Earning a victory won’t be easy. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will need to handle the hostile environment created by Bills Mafia, and the Patriots defense — which could be without Kyle Dugger — must slow down Buffalo’s Josh Allen-led offense, which can put up points in a hurry.

Oh, and it might be snowing with temperatures in the mid-20s.

So, let’s break down the AFC East and conference-seeding ramifications, as well as what New England could prove Monday night against the Bills.

AFC EAST

This is not a do-or-die game for the Patriots as it pertains to the division standings, though a win certainly would give them some breathing room over the Bills, which still have a game in hand.

According to data-analytics website FiveThirtyEight, a win Monday would boost New England’s chances of winning the AFC East from 45% to 78% with a defeat dropping those odds to 21%. However, the Patriots could make up for it over the next few weeks. (New England is on bye next, will visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 and host the Bills in Week 16.)