Patriots-Bills Live Stream: Watch Monday Night Showdown Online, On TV

The Patriots and Bills are set to square off Monday night with first place in the AFC East on the line.

Buffalo, 7-4, is looking to snap the six-game win streak of New England, which is 8-4 and now in first place in the conference. The Bills swept the Patriots last season en route to winning the division.

Both teams will need to overcome the elements Monday night in Buffalo. A once-daunting forecast has slightly improved, but sub-freezing temperatures and high wind gusts still could impact the game.

ESPN will handle the primary broadcast of the Week 13 matchup, with the “ManningCast” viewable on ESPN 2.

Here’s how to live stream Monday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills:

When: Monday, Dec. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV | WatchESPN