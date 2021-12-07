Here Are Some Of Wildest Stats From Patriots’ Bizarre Victory Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that was weird.

The New England Patriots on Monday night overcame swirling winds and sub-freezing temperatures in Buffalo to earn a 14-10 win over the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Nick Folk had as many field goals as Mac Jones had completed passes (two) and the Patriots racked up 222 yards on one of the NFL’s best run defenses.

Jones, who finished the game with three pass attempts, had just one in the first half as New England committed to the run in an almost comical fashion. Consequently, Monday night’s game produced some of the more interesting stats you’ll ever see from an NFL game.

Here’s a roundup:

— The Patriots’ one pass attempt in the first half is the fewest by an NFL team since at least 1978. (Elias Sports Bureau.)

— New England’s 10 straight designed runs to start the game is the longest streak in the Bill Belichick era and the longest by NFL team since Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens did it in 2018. (ESPN Stats.)

— The three pass attempts by the Patriots are the fewest by an NFL team since the Bills in 1974. They also are the fewest in a game in franchise history. (ESPN Stats.)