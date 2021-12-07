Here Are Some Of Wildest Stats From Patriots’ Bizarre Victory Over Bills

Well, that was weird.
The New England Patriots on Monday night overcame swirling winds and sub-freezing temperatures in Buffalo to earn a 14-10 win over the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Nick Folk had as many field goals as Mac Jones had completed passes (two) and the Patriots racked up 222 yards on one of the NFL’s best run defenses.
Jones, who finished the game with three pass attempts, had just one in the first half as New England committed to the run in an almost comical fashion. Consequently, Monday night’s game produced some of the more interesting stats you’ll ever see from an NFL game.
Here’s a roundup:
— The Patriots’ one pass attempt in the first half is the fewest by an NFL team since at least 1978. (Elias Sports Bureau.)
— New England’s 10 straight designed runs to start the game is the longest streak in the Bill Belichick era and the longest by NFL team since Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens did it in 2018. (ESPN Stats.)
— The three pass attempts by the Patriots are the fewest by an NFL team since the Bills in 1974. They also are the fewest in a game in franchise history. (ESPN Stats.)
— New England’s two pass completions are tied for the fewest in a game in franchise history. (ESPN Stats.)
— The three pass attempts are the fewest by a winning team in the last 30 seasons (NFL Research.)
— The Patriots became the first team to run the ball on more than 90% of their offensive plays since 2000. (ESPN Stats.)
— Damien Harris’ 64-yard touchdown run is the longest regular-season run by a Patriots running back since Curtis Martin scampered 70 yards against the Chicago Bears in 1997. (ESPN Stats.)
— If the Patriots had won the game with just one pass attempt, they would’ve become the first NFL team to do so since 1950. (Andrew Callahan.)
And there probably are more.
Of course, the only stats Belichick and the Patriots care about are wins and losses. They now have nine victories (most in the AFC) and lead both the division and conference standings.