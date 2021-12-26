Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Disappointing Week 16 Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just like that, the Patriots no longer control their own destiny in the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills entered Gillette Stadium on Sunday and largely dominated New England, leaving with a 33-21 victory and the top spot in the division. Mac Jones and the Patriots offense frequently struggled against a motivated, physical Bills defense, while Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen carved up New England’s secondary. The Patriots made it a five-point game midway through the fourth quarter, but could not complete the comeback.

Allen completed 230 of 46 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns while adding 64 yards on the ground. Jones converted on only 14 of 32 pass attempts for 145 yards and zero touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.

New England dropped to 9-6 with the loss while Buffalo improved to 9-6 with the victory.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 16 edition:

STUDS

Damien Harris, RB

Harris was excellent in his return, finishing with 103 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. His touchdown in the second quarter was a thing of beauty, as was his 31-yard run on the Patriots ‘first drive of the second half. Harris reminded everyone why he’s one of the better young running backs in football