ESPN Projection: Patriots Vs. Bucs Now Most Likely Super Bowl Matchup

It’s a dream for some and a nightmare for others, but a Super Bowl LVI showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers very much is on the table.

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder on Tuesday revealed that Patriots vs. Buccaneers is the most likely Super Bowl LVI matchup, per ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

According to Walder, there’s a 10% chance of New England and Tampa Bay squaring off in February with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Patriots-Bucs is now the most likely Super Bowl matchup, per FPI.



There's a 10% chance of it occurring. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 7, 2021

Both the Patriots and Buccaneers won in Week 13, with New England defeating the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” after Tampa Bay beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pats currently occupy the top spot in the AFC, while the Bucs sit third in the NFC behind the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s FPI gives Tampa Bay a 31.4% chance of reaching the Super Bowl and an 18.7% chance of winning the big game. Those are the highest odds of any NFL team, per the FPI.

New England, meanwhile, has a 30.8% chance of making the Super Bowl, the highest mark of any AFC team. The Patriots have a 13.9% chance of winning the title, trailing only the Bucs and Cardinals among all teams across the league.