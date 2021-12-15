Prepare For Flags: Patriots-Colts Game Gets Penalty-Happy Referee Crew

Saturday night’s game between the Patriots and the Colts is huge for both teams and one that could be an entertaining, fast-paced affair.

… unless the officials get in the way.

New England and Indianapolis drew Carl Cheffers’ crew for their Week 16 matchup at Indianapolis. Normally, there’s little sense in monitoring referee assignments.

But Cheffers’ crew leads the NFL in total flags (192) and penalties per game with 14.76, just ahead of the 14.75 posted by Shawn Hochuli’s crew. Cheffers’ crew has worked one more game than Hochuli’s.

(All stats via NFLPenalties.com.)

Oh, and Cheffers’ crew ranks third in the NFL in defensive pass interference penalties, fourth in offensive pass interference and first in offensive pass interference. So, get ready to see flags thrown in the secondary.

The Patriots and Colts will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

