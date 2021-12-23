Patriots’ David Andrews Has Seen This Change In Mac Jones This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the course of the 2021 New England Patriots season, David Andrews has noticed a subtle change in his rookie quarterback.

Mac Jones, Andrews said, seems to be enjoying himself more now than he did weeks or months ago.

The veteran center said Jones’ obvious love for the game has benefited him as he navigates his first NFL season.

“I think he really loves football, and I think that’s a big thing,” Andrews said Thursday in a video conference. “Because it is a long season. It’s a grind. I think you have to love the game of football, especially in a place like (New England) at times. You’ve got to love the preparation and all the things that go into it. I think he definitely does, and (he’s) seeming to have more fun and things like that.

“I think that’s something you do when you get older and start progressing: starting to have more fun and just being able to take a breath a little bit here and there. I remember what it was like being a rookie.”

Jones has made himself the front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong debut season, but he endured a few rookie mistakes last Saturday, throwing two interceptions in a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The first-round draft pick did lead an ill-fated comeback bid in that game, however, spearheading three late scoring drives that cut a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to three. He’ll look to build on that momentum when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in a game that could determine first place in the AFC East.