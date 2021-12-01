Patriots’ David Andrews Shares His Holiday Decor Epiphany

NESN Logo Sign In

David Andrews is a man of principle when it comes to holiday decor. And when it comes to fir trees, it’s not hard to imagine him chopping down his own to bring home.

But this season, the New England Patriots center strayed a bit from tradition, getting convinced into buying an artificial Christmas tree this year by his wife Mackenzie Andrews.

The result? A changed man.

“I’ve always been a real Christmas tree guy & never wavered,” Andrews admitted. “This year I gave into (Mackenzie) and got a fake one. WOW what have I been missing. Easiest/least stressful Christmas tree setup we’ve ever had. 10/10 would recommend.”

It looks like the Andrews family won’t be going back to a real tree anytime soon. And for good reason, because it’s hard to see him wanting to deal with the hassel and mess of setting up a real one while he’s probably already banged up from playing games.

Maybe a local Yankee Candle will get him some pine candles to get the scent at least.