Bill Belichick Probably Loves Gunner Olszewski’s Patriots Pregame Outfit

When it comes to fashion, Bill Belichick and Gunner Olszewski might be cut from the same cotton-blend cloth.

The New England Patriots receiver and return specialist arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in an outfit his head coach certainly would approve of, if not try to rip off himself.

Olszewski definitely looked comfortable in a pair of athletic shorts and a grey sweatshirt with the hood and collar entirely cut off. Belichick probably would have kept it a hoodie, but you have to imagine he approves of the words “New England Puts In Work” across the chest.

Behold:

Feel like Bill Belichick will enjoy this Gunner Olszewski fashion statement on a couple levels.



(via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/NJ4xHDffpT — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 18, 2021

Olszewski might not be the best-dressed member of the Patriots, but at least he’s comfortable.

And really, it’s just nice to see him have retired the white tank top, work boots, mullet and Bass Pro Shops hat he rocked a few years ago.