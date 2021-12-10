Patriots’ Hunter Henry, Wife Parker Announce Birth Of Son Amid Bye Week

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans, rejoice. Hunter Henry won’t be missing a game in order to attend the birth of his child.

Henry and his wife, Parker, on Thursday took to Instagram to reveal the birth of their son. The couple had a sweet gender reveal at Gillette Stadium over the summer.

Henry recently told reporters he would miss a game in order to be there when the baby was born. But thanks to an early birth — Parker Henry was due toward the end of December — he’ll have the opportunity to spend some extra time with his family during the team’s bye week.

Parker Henry posted a photo Thursday afternoon of the baby’s hand wrapped around her thumb, which Hunter Henry shared to his Instagram story.

They did not share any other photos or reveal the name or exact birthdate of the baby.