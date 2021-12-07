Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Tweak Secondary, Linebackers Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have announced their inactive list for Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The following players will not suit up for New England:

OLB Ronnie Perkins

QB Jarrett Stidham

TE Devin Asiasi

LB Jahlani Tavai

OL Yasir Durant

CB Shaun Wade

The Patriots also will be without safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor, both of whom are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Perkins was ruled out Sunday after missing Friday’s practice with an illness. Stidham, Asiasi, Tavai, Durant and Wade are healthy scratches.

Tavai’s deactivation coincides with linebacker Jamie Collins’ return to the lineup. Collins officially was activated off injured reserve Monday after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Wade sits after playing sparingly in New England’s last two games. The Patriots made one addition to their secondary for Monday’s game, elevating safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale also was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.