Patriots Injury Report: Damien Harris, Adrian Phillips Among Nine Limited

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips both practiced Tuesday, but neither was a full participant.

Harris (hamstring) and Phillips (knee) were among nine Patriots players listed as limited on the team’s first injury report of Week 15. Both exited last Monday’s win over the Buffalo Bills with injuries.

The 9-4 Patriots are preparing to visit the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was the lone member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, sitting out due to illness.

Tackle Trent Brown, who’s dealt with a lingering calf injury throughout the season, now has a wrist ailment, as well, per the team. He also was limited.

Safety Kyle Dugger was not listed on the injury report as he made his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back J.J. Taylor remains on COVID reserve.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodny Cajuste, Illness