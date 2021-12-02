Patriots Injuries: David Andrews Among Eight Players Limited At Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The first Patriots injury report of the week has arrived.
New England on Thursday listed eight players as “limited” at practice, including three new additions: center David Andrews (shoulder), receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) and running back Brandon Bolden (knee). Punter Jake Bailey, running back Damien Harris, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, guard Shaq Mason and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith all have been removed since last week’s final injury report.
Here’s the full Thursday Patirots injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, knee
OT Trent Brown, calf
K Nick Folk, left knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No players listed
Linebacker Harvey Langi returned to practice Thursday. He’s been on injured reserve since late October.
Safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor were the only 53-man roster absences. Both players recently landed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.