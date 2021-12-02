Patriots Injuries: David Andrews Among Eight Players Limited At Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The first Patriots injury report of the week has arrived.

New England on Thursday listed eight players as “limited” at practice, including three new additions: center David Andrews (shoulder), receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) and running back Brandon Bolden (knee). Punter Jake Bailey, running back Damien Harris, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, guard Shaq Mason and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith all have been removed since last week’s final injury report.

Here’s the full Thursday Patirots injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No players listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, knee

OT Trent Brown, calf

K Nick Folk, left knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

Linebacker Harvey Langi returned to practice Thursday. He’s been on injured reserve since late October.