Patriots Injury Report: Multiple Starters Limited In Friday’s Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday’s New England Patriots injury report mirrors Thursday’s.

The same eight players, including five starters, were limited during Friday’s practice. Safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor, both on the COVID-19 reserve list, remained out, putting their statuses for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills in question.

Here’s the full Friday Patirots injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No players listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, knee

OT Trent Brown, calf

K Nick Folk, left knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, ankle

WR Gunner Olszewski, ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

New England will practice again Saturday.