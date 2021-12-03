Patriots Injury Report: Multiple Starters Limited In Friday’s Practice

Friday’s New England Patriots injury report mirrors Thursday’s.
The same eight players, including five starters, were limited during Friday’s practice. Safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor, both on the COVID-19 reserve list, remained out, putting their statuses for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills in question.
Here’s the full Friday Patirots injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No players listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, knee
OT Trent Brown, calf
K Nick Folk, left knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No players listed
New England will practice again Saturday.
The Patriots and Bills will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday night, potentially in nasty weather conditions.