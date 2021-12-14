Patriots Add Mac Jones To Injury Report Ahead Of Week 15 Colts Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (5:45 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots added quarterback Mac Jones to their injury report Tuesday. He is dealing with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand but was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, per the game.

This is Jones’ first appearance on the Patriots’ injury report. New England is scheduled to practice again Wednesday and Thursday before flying to Indianapolis for Saturday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

ORIGINAL STORY: New England Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips both practiced Tuesday, but neither was a full participant.

Harris (hamstring) and Phillips (knee) were among nine Patriots players listed as limited on the team’s first injury report of Week 15. Both exited last Monday’s win over the Buffalo Bills with injuries.

The 9-4 Patriots are preparing to visit the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was the lone member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, sitting out due to illness.

Tackle Trent Brown, who’s dealt with a lingering calf injury throughout the season, now has a wrist ailment, as well, per the team. He also was limited.