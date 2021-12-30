Patriots Injury Report: 10 Players Limited, Three Players Miss Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots injury report grew from 12 to 13 players on Thursday.

Right guard Shaq Mason wasn’t spotted during the media portion of practice and ultimately was listed as a non-participant due to an illness. Receiver Nelson Agholor and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe again missed practice with a concussion and calf injury, respectively.

The same 10 players who were listed as limited participants Wednesday received the same designation Thursday.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee

CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

The Patriots will face the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Here’s Jacksonville’s report for Thursday: