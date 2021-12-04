Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Eager For Shot At Redemption Vs. Bills’ Stefon Diggs

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday night will be a chance to erase the memory of two painful 2020 performances against the Buffalo Bills.

That applied both to the New England Patriots and, individually, to J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who at the time was the Patriots’ interim No. 1 cornerback with Stephon Gilmore out injured, struggled last season to keep pace with top Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In the teams’ first meeting — a 24-21 Bills win in Buffalo — Diggs caught six passes for 92 yards. He was even more explosive in the late-December rematch at Gillette Stadium: nine catches, 145 yards, three touchdowns in a 38-9 Bills rout.

The bulk of that production against Jackson. The Patriots corner surrendered 10 catches on 16 targets for 172 yards and two scores to Diggs across the two matchups, per Pro Football Focus, grabbing one interception.

Jackson aims to make amends when the Patriots visit Highmark Stadium this Monday night.

“Everybody knows Diggs, man,” Jackson said Friday in a video conference. “Diggs is one of the best receivers in the game. One of the toughest matchups that I’ve been against since I’ve been in the league. So I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready to compete, and we’ll see Monday night.”