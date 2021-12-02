Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Earns NFL Monthly Award Amid Lockdown Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

Few, if any, Patriots players were better in November than J.C. Jackson.

New England’s top corner racked up four interceptions and one forced fumble in four games, all Patriots victories. Most impressively, he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just four of 14 pass attempts when targeting Jackson.

So, it was not a surprise when the NFL on Thursday named Jackson the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month. Jackson wasn’t the only Patriots player who took home hardware, as freshman quarterback Mac Jones earned the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month Award.

Jackson, 26, has established himself as a true No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. As such, he likely will make a lot of money this offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The good news for the Patriots: Jackson sounds legitimately interested in staying in New England long-term.