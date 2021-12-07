Patriots Just Did Something They’ve Never Done Before Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

It certainly was a wild one between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

AFC East matchups always are important in themselves, but with the Patriots and Bills each looking like real Super Bowl contenders, their Week 13 clash also will have a huge hand in deciding who ends the season at the top of the division.

To take things even further, the weather certainly wasn’t doing either team any favors at Highmark Stadium.

With huge wind gusts, the Patriots had to change up their game plan to adhere to the elements and in doing so did something Monday night that never had been done under head coach Bill Belichick.

New England opened the division clash with 10 straight rushing attempts before Mac Jones threw his first pass of the night, which is a new record with Belichick according to the ESPN broadcast.

This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. When you the face wind and snow like they did against the Bills, there isn’t much more you can do. It also doesn’t hurt when your running backs are on a roll.