Patriots Legend Richard Seymour Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame (Again)

Fourth time is a charm?

For the fourth year in a row, New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Is this the year he finally gets his own gold jacket?

DE @BigSey93 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @Patriots | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/TgA3Ys0PpE — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

New England drafted Seymour as the No. 6 overall pick of the 2001 NFL draft, where the defensive tackle helped the Patriots earn six AFC East titles, four AFC Championships and three Super Bowls.

Seymour made five consecutive Pro Bowls and earned three consecutive first-team All Pro nods while with New England.

The franchise was honored by the Patriots in October with induction to the team’s own Hall of Fame.