Patriots’ Mac Jones Earns NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Month Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones was the NFL’s top first-year player in the month of November.

The New England Patriots quarterback was announced Thursday as the NFL’s latest Offensive Rookie of the Month. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took home defensive rookie honors.

Jones piloted the Patriots to an undefeated November (4-0), completing 76.7% of his passes for 854 passing yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions. The Alabama product posted a passer rating of 117.2 and averaged 8.6 yards per attempt in comfortable victories over the Carolina Panthers (24-6), Cleveland Browns (45-7), Atlanta Falcons (25-0) and Tennessee Titans (36-13).

Jones and Parsons are the current front-runners for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. This is the first monthly honor of Jones’ young NFL career and the first for a Patriots rookie since Chandler Jones in 2012.

The Patriots are riding a six-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 211-63. Cornerback J.C. Jackson also was selected as the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for November.

New England will visit the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills on Monday night.